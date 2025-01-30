Ersson allowed four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Ivan Fedotov midway through the second period of Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Devils.

After a scoreless first frame, the Flyers' defense completely collapsed in the second, and Ersson gave up two power-play tallies plus a goal on a coast-to-coast effort by Luke Hughes before mercifully being lifted. It was Ersson's second loss in his last three starts, a stretch in which he's been beaten 11 times on 85 shots (.871 save percentage). Head coach John Tortorella can sometimes have little patience with his goalies, so Ersson may need to turn things around quickly to keep hold of the No. 1 job and avoid falling into a timeshare with Fedotov.