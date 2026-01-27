Ersson stopped 19 of 23 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders.

Ersson was playing in his seventh straight game. The Flyers' offense did him no favors, though Ersson wasn't that good either. He's 2-3-1 with 21 goals allowed on 157 shots during his recent stretch of increased work. For the season, he's at an 8-9-5 record with a 3.39 GAA and an .860 save percentage over 23 appearances. Dan Vladar (lower body) is close to a return, at which point Ersson would slip back into the backup role. Ersson is still likely to start at least one of the next two games, either Wednesday in Columbus or Thursday in Boston.