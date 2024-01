Ersson made 14 saves in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Red Wings.

All three tallies came in the second period as the Philly defense gave up some prime scoring chances, including on an Andrew Copp shorthanded goal when it was hard to tell which team was down a skater. Ersson has lost three straight starts and given up 11 goals on 69 shots (.841 save percentage) while doing it, but the 24-year-old seems entrenched for now as the Flyers' No. 1 netminder.