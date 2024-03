Ersson will start Thursday at home against Toronto, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Ersson was solid in his last start on Tuesday against San Jose, stopping 27 of 29 shots in a 3-2 win. The 24-year-old has registered an .899 save percentage and a 19-13-5 record. He will have a tough test tonight against Toronto who is 19-7-6 on the road.