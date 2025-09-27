default-cbs-image
Ersson will be between the home pipes versus Boston on Saturday, Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site reports.

Ersson was the Flyers' No. 1 goaltender in 2024-25, despite some inconsistent efforts. He posted a 22-17-5 mark with a 3.14 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 47 regular-season games. Look for Ersson to start 45-50 games in 2025-26, barring any serious injury.

