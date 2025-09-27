Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Gets starting nod Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
Ersson will be between the home pipes versus Boston on Saturday, Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site reports.
Ersson was the Flyers' No. 1 goaltender in 2024-25, despite some inconsistent efforts. He posted a 22-17-5 mark with a 3.14 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 47 regular-season games. Look for Ersson to start 45-50 games in 2025-26, barring any serious injury.
