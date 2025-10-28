Ersson will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home clash with Pittsburgh.

Ersson seems to have fallen behind Dan Vladar on the Flyers' depth chart but will be making consecutive starts for the first time this year. In his three outings this year, the 26-year-old Ersson is sporting a 1-1-1 record to go with a .861 save percentage. With an upcoming back-to-back, Ersson should get another start against either Toronto or Calgary on Saturday or Sunday, respectively.