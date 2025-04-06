Ersson stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Ersson looked excellent over the first two periods, but he crumbled in the final frame and gave up three goals over a 10-minute stretch, including a shorthanded goal to Nick Suzuki. The Flyers were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. Ersson has struggled down the stretch, with a 2-4-1 record, 4.12 GAA and .840 save percentage over his last seven appearances. Those numbers didn't really help the Flyers in their quest for a playoff berth.