Ersson agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Flyers have just two goalies under contract heading into next season, which could open the door for Ersson to at least make the jump to North America with AHL Lehigh Valley. Still, the 21-year-old netminder shouldn't be expected to log any games for the Flyers in the near future, especially with the club having already found its goalie of the future in Carter Hart.