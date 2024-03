Ersson will get the starting nod in Washington on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

In his last outing, Ersson stopped 20 of 22 shots while defeating the Lightning. He's allowed two or fewer goals in three straight appearances after coughing up a combined nine goals in his previous two games. Since the start of January, the 24-year-old is 8-6-2 with an .899 save percentage.