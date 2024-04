Ersson will guard the road goal against the Rangers on Thursday.

Ersson struggled tremendously in his last start, allowing five goals on 17 shots before getting pulled in a 9-3 loss against Montreal on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has had an up and down year, recording an .886 save percentage and a 21-18-7 record in 48 appearances. He will have a tough matchup against the Rangers, who are 28-10-0 at home this year.