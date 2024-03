Ersson will start Tuesday at home against Toronto, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ersson struggled in his last start getting removed after allowing three goals on 12 shots during the first period of a 6-2 loss to Toronto on Thursday. The 24-year-old has recorded an .898 save percentage and a 19-14-5 record in 39 games. He will have a tough test Thursday as the Leafs rank third in goals per game at 3.58 to go along with a 20-7-6 record on the road.