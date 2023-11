Ersson will protect the home net against Columbus on Sunday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson made 35 saves in a 6-3 win over Anaheim on Nov. 10 during his last start. He has a 2-3-1 record this season with a 3.42 GAA and an .855 save percentage over six games played. The Blue Jackets rank 26th in the league this campaign with 2.72 goals per contest.