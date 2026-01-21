Ersson is set to start on the road against Utah on Wednesday.

Ersson will attempt to replicate his 2-1 victory over Vegas on Monday. He stopped 24 of 25 shots in that win, which gives him a 7-8-4 record, 3.30 GAA and .860 save percentage in 20 outings this season. Utah is 7-1-1 in its past nine outings while averaging 3.78 goals per game in that span.