Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Guarding road goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ersson is set to start on the road against Utah on Wednesday.
Ersson will attempt to replicate his 2-1 victory over Vegas on Monday. He stopped 24 of 25 shots in that win, which gives him a 7-8-4 record, 3.30 GAA and .860 save percentage in 20 outings this season. Utah is 7-1-1 in its past nine outings while averaging 3.78 goals per game in that span.
