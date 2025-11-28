Ersson will start Friday's road matchup against the Islanders.

Ersson stopped 15 of 17 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay, with the third goal being an empty-netter. He has posted a 3-2-2 record this season while allowing 23 goals on 153 shots. The Islanders sit 21st in the league with 2.96 goals per game this campaign.