Ersson will get the starting nod against the Blues at home Monday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson has conceded three or more goals in four of his last seven outings, registering a combined 3-3-1 record and 3.17 GAA over that stretch. Still, the netminder should continue to see the majority of the workload considering the Flyers don't have much in the way of alternatives between either Felix Sandstrom and Cal Petersen.