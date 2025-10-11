default-cbs-image
Ersson will patrol the visiting crease in Carolina on Saturday, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ersson will make his season debut Saturday. He was 22-17-5 with a pair of shutouts, a 3.14 GAA and an .883 save percentage for the woeful Flyers in 2024-25.

