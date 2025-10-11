Flyers' Samuel Ersson: In goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ersson will patrol the visiting crease in Carolina on Saturday, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Ersson will make his season debut Saturday. He was 22-17-5 with a pair of shutouts, a 3.14 GAA and an .883 save percentage for the woeful Flyers in 2024-25.
