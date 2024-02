Ersson will guard the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Ersson gave up five goals on 39 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Devils in Saturday's Stadium Series game. He had won three of his four previous indoor starts, but he's given up 12 goals over his last three games. He'll catch a break on the matchup Wednesday, as the Blackhawks have scored just 13 goals over their last six games with just one win in that span.