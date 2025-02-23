Ersson made 15 saves in a 6-3 win over Edmonton on Saturday.
Ersson faced a lot of rubber prior to the break (107 shots in three games), so this was a nice way to ease back into NHL action. He got a start (and win) for Sweden at the recent Four Nations Face-Off. Getting to don the tre kroner's yellow-and-blue was a huge honor and testament to Ersson's talent. It could boost him for the rest of the season, even behind a somewhat porous Philly squad.
