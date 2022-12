Ersson made 25 saves in a 6-5 loss to Carolina on Friday.

It was a memorable and forgettable NHL debut. Ersson allowed five goals on 22 shots before being replaced at 7:58 of the second period. He returned to the net at 17:52 of the same frame after an injury to Carter Hart. He then made eight saves. Ersson could be in line for more starts if Hart is out for long. There was no update on Hart's condition after the game.