Ersson allowed three goals on 38 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

The Flyers opened a 3-0 lead early in the second period and were able to guide it home from there. Ersson has played in four of the last five games, allowing eight goals on 88 shots in that span. The 24-year-old had struggled in his first two games of the season, and with Carter Hart (illness) not expected to be out much longer, Ersson's time as the primary starter is likely just about over. The Flyers play again Saturday against the Kings.