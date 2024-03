Ersson made 18 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

He wasn't particularly busy and Ersson took a shutout into the third period, but after Boston's offense got rolling the 24-year-old goalie did enough to hang onto the victory. His numbers have taken a step back in March, perhaps due to fatigue as he sees a big workload for the first time in the NHL, and through nine outings this month he's gone 4-3-2 with an .889 save percentage.