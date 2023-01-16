Ersson gave up two goals on 13 shots after replacing Carter Hart midway through the second period of Monday's 6-0 loss to the Bruins.

Coach John Tortorella made the switch in net to try and inject some life into his squad, but the move didn't work as Boston methodically scored two goals in every period, including two against Ersson in the third. The rookie netminder has won four straight starts and sports a 2.44 GAA and .917 save percentage through his first six NHL appearances, and Ersson seems likely to get the nod for Tuesday's home game against the Ducks.