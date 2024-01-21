Ersson stopped eight of nine shots he faced after replacing Carter Hart to begin the third period of Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The one goal Ersson did allow came on a Colorado power play, and Philadelphia had rallied to within a goal after the switch between the pipes. The 24-year-old has been the team's best netminder this season, and since the beginning of December he's gone 8-2-2 in 13 appearances with a 1.95 GAA and .927 save percentage. Ersson and Hart have been working in a timeshare of late, but it may not be long before coach John Tortorella gives Ersson a clear look as the starter.