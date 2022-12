Ersson will make his NHL debut as he will be between the road pipes against Carolina on Friday.

Ersson was recalled from the minors Wednesday as the regular backup, Felix Sandstrom is dealing with an illness. Carter Hart played Thursday in Toronto, so Ersson will get the call. The 23-year-old Swedish netminder was 9-8-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .910 save percentage at AHL Lehigh Valley before his recall. Ersson will face the Hurricanes, who are averaging 3.03 goals per game.