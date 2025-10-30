default-cbs-image
Ersson (undisclosed) will not play Thursday versus Nashville, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Ersson 'tweaked something' according to head coach Rick Tocchet on Wednesday. The 26-year-old netminder is 2-1-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .876 save percentage in October. He has been replaced by Dan Vladar as the Flyers' top netminder. Philadelphia recalled Aleksei Kolosov in a corresponding move to back up Vladar on Thursday.

