Ersson stopped 20 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Philly never trailed in the game, in large part due to a defensive effort that made sure Columbus wasn't able to get more than nine shots on net in any period. Ersson has won three of his last four starts to improve his record to 3-3-1, and through five appearances in November he has a dazzling 2.09 GAA despite a merely solid .909 save percentage. As long as Carter Hart is healthy though, Ersson will remain stuck in a backup role.