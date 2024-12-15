Ersson made 19 saves in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Ersson is the lead goalie in a three-headed monster in Philly. He has started 13 games, with Ivan Fedotov starting 10 and Aleksei Kolosov getting the call eight times. Having three netminders in the fold rarely delivers much fantasy value, but Ersson makes a solid case for himself. He has a 6-4-2 record, and his 2.87 GAA is the best of the trio. However, his team-leading .891 save percentage is abysmal. Still, Ersson's fantasy worth could rise if he stays at the forefront of the team's goaltending picture.