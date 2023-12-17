Ersson made 33 saves in a 1-0 win over Detroit on Saturday.

Ersson put on a masterclass Saturday, stymieing the Red Wings on several point blank chances to protect the lead. The shutout was his third in just 23 career NHL games. Ersson became the third-fastest goaltender in Flyers history to record three SOs, behind Bob Froese and Doug Favell (both did it in 14 games played). The Flyers are in good hands if Carter Hart (illness) cannot play. You would do well to have him as insurance on your squad. Coach John Tortorella has this team flying.