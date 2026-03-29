Ersson will get the start Sunday against the Stars, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson has won four straight starts, allowing just seven goals in those contests. The 26-year-old is 12-10-5 on the season with a 3.20 GAA and an .867 save percentage. The Flyers are on the second of a back-to-back, but so are the Stars. Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday, posting six goals against the Penguins.