Ersson turned aside 17 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Montreal jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the team's only two shots of the first period. with both pucks getting re-directed on their way to the net -- one coming on a tip-in by Sean Monahan, the other taking a bad bounce off Morgan Frost. Ersson shook off the bumpy beginning to the night and shut the door the rest of the way. The 24-year-old netminder continues to impress, going 5-2-1 in his last eight outings with a 2.02 GAA and .926 save percentage and putting significant pressure on Carter Hart for the top job in the Philadelphia crease.