Ersson turned aside 27 of 30 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

All three Washington tallies came from right on Ersson's doorstep as the Flyers' defense had trouble keeping the front of the net free of traffic, but he came up with enough big stops to earn his fifth win in his last six starts, a stretch in which he's gone 5-0-1 with a 2.24 GAA and .917 save percentage. Carter Hart (illness) wasn't available Thursday but has also been playing well lately, so Ersson will have to be content with limited playing time barring an injury to Philly's No. 1 netminder.