Ersson was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.com.

Ersson was called up Tuesday, and he served as the backup goaltender in that evening's game against Vegas because Carter Hart (illness) was unavailable. Ersson has a 6-1-0 record, 3.06 GAA and .898 save percentage in 10 appearances with Philadelphia this season. At the AHL level, he's posted a 2.61 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 31 contests with Lehigh Valley in 2022-23.