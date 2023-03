Ersson was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ersson was recalled Tuesday backing up Felix Sandstrom as Carter Hart (lower body) was unable to play. Ersson did not see any action in his most recent call up, but he is 6-1-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .898 save percentage in 10 NHL games this season.