Ersson was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Ersson has a 5-0-0 record, 2.37 GAA and .918 save percentage in seven contests with the Flyers this season. He's returning to the minors because Felix Sandstrom completed his AHL conditioning stint and is back with the team. With Lehigh Valley, Ersson has recorded a 2.72 GAA and .910 save percentage in 18 contests.