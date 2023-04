Ersson was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson started in Philadelphia's last two games, stopping 55 of 61 shots while losing both contests. He's 6-3-0 with a 3.07 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 12 appearances with the Flyers this season. His demotion might be an indication that Carter Hart (lower body) is ready to at least serve as the backup Thursday versus Dallas.