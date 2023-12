Ersson (illness) was the backup goalie in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Ersson left Thursday's game versus the Canucks after allowing one goal on 19 shots, and it was later reported he was dehydrated. The issue didn't linger for the 24-year-old, as he was able to dress for Friday's game, though he didn't see any action. Ersson has won four of his last five outings and could push Carter Hart for playing time heading into the new year.