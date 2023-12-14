Ersson is expected to start at home against Washington on Thursday, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Ersson has a 5-3-2 record, 2.80 GAA and .883 save percentage in 10 contests this season. He also got the start in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville, but he's being asked to play in a second straight match because Carter Hart is dealing with an illness. Felix Sandstrom, who was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday, will back up Ersson. The Capitals rank 30th offensively this year with 2.48 goals per game.