Ersson is expected to start on the road against Winnipeg on Saturday.

Ersson stopped 17 of 19 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout win over Montreal on Wednesday. He has a 10-5-3 record, 2.46 GAA and .903 save percentage in 18 appearances in 2023-24. The Jets rank ninth offensively this year with 3.39 goals per game, but will be without top forwards Kyle Connor (knee) and Mark Scheifele (lower body) on Saturday.