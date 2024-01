Ersson is expected to start at home against Columbus on Thursday.

Ersson has a 9-5-2 record, 2.54 GAA and .902 save percentage in 16 appearances this season. He stopped 29 of 32 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to Calgary in his last start Sunday. Columbus has a 12-19-8 record and has dropped five of its last six games, so this is a favorable matchup for Ersson.