Ersson stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday.

Ersson was sharp Thursday, blanking the Jets until Kyle Connor's goal 14:48 into the third period. The 24-year-old Ersson has allowed just two goals on 50 shots in consecutive wins following the All-Star break. He's now 14-9-3 with a .903 save percentage and 2.47 GAA this season. Ersson should continue to see the bulk of starting opportunities in Philly with Carter Hart (personal) away from the team indefinitely.