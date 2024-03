Ersson turned aside 29 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Gustav Forsling snuck a shot past him through heavy traffic in the second period, but otherwise Ersson had an answer for everything Florida fired at him. The 24-year-old netminder has allowed two goals or less in five of his last six starts, a stretch in which he's posted a 1.99 GAA and .917 save percentage with a 3-2-1 record, and Ersson needs two more victories for his first career 20-win campaign.