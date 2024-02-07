Ersson stopped 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Panthers.

Ersson stood tall against an unusually muted Florida offense, allowing just a power-play goal to Carter Verhaeghe in the first period before blanking the Panthers over the final two frames. The 24-year-old Ersson had been struggling heading into the All-Star break, dropping four straight starts since taking over the starting job, posting an ugly .819 save percentage in that span. With Tuesday's victory, Ersson improved to 13-9-3 with a .900 save percentage and 2.53 GAA on the season. The Flyers are back in action at home against the Jets on Thursday.