Ersson stopped 27 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

It was a strong bounce-back outing from Ersson after he gave up four goals on just 15 shots in a loss to Tampa Bay in his previous start. The 24-year-old netminder held the Sharks to just a pair of power-play tallies Tuesday as he improved to 19-13-5 with an .899 save percentage and 2.61 GAA on the season. Ersson has started 15 of Philadelphia's last 18 games and he'll likely be back between the pipes Thursday when the Flyers host Toronto.