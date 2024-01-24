Ersson stopped 15 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Tampa Bay's final two tallies were scored into an empty net. While Ersson's save percentage on the night was poor, two of the pucks that beat him came while the Flyers were shorthanded, and a third found the back of the net a split second after another Bolts power play had just ended. With Carter Hart (personal) away from the team indefinitely, Ersson is locked into the top job in the crease for Philadelphia -- a spot the 24-year-old has earned by posting a 2.25 GAA and .916 save percentage over 15 appearances since the beginning of December.