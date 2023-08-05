Ersson signed a two-year, $2.9 million contract extension with Philadelphia on Saturday.

Ersson 's contract will begin in the 2024-25 season as he still has one year remaining on his entry-level deal. Ersson was 6-3-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .899 save percentage in 12 games with the Flyers last season. He spent most of the year with AHL Lehigh Valley, where he went 24-17-1 with a 2.84 GAA and .900 save percentage. Ersson was red-hot to begin his NHL career, winning his first six starts before losing his final three decisions. Ersson will likely see more time at the AHL level this season as he needs to play, but could challenge for a roster spot the following season.