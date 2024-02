Ersson is expected to start in Saturday's road game against New Jersey, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Ersson has a 15-9-4 record, 2.55 GAA and .900 save percentage in 29 contests this season. He is set to make his third straight start after allowing seven goals on 51 shots (.863 save percentage) over his past two outings. New Jersey ranks ninth offensively this year with 3.34 goals per game, so the Devils will be a difficult adversary for Ersson.