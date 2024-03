Ersson is expected to start on the road against Florida on Thursday.

Ersson has a 17-12-5 record, 2.57 GAA and .899 save percentage in 35 appearances in 2023-24. He saved 24 of 25 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to St. Louis in his last start Monday. Florida, which ranks eighth offensively with 3.32 goals per game, figures to be a challenging adversary for Ersson.