Ersson reinjured his previous lower-body issue and is expected to be out for 1-2 weeks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports Friday.

Ersson's timeline would see him miss at least the Flyers' next three contests, though it sounds like it could be longer. Given that recovery timeline, it wouldn't be a shock to see the team designate the netminder for injured reserve. Look for Ivan Fedotov to get the bulk of the workload for the time being -- though Aleksei Kolosov should be in contention as well.