Ersson is expected to start in Saturday's home game against Detroit, per Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.

Ersson has a 6-3-2 record, 2.80 GAA and .885 save percentage in 11 contests. He also started in Philadelphia's previous two contests, allowing six goals on 52 shots (.885 save percentage) over that stretch. Carter Hart is battling an illness, which is why the Flyers have been leaning on Ersson recently. The Red Wings rank second offensively this year with 3.69 goals per game.