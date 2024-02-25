Ersson made 22 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Alexis Lafreniere beat Ersson five-hole from the top of the left circle during a 4-on-4 situation in the second period. Matt Rempe had a shot hit his leg while he was parked in front of the net and deflect in during the third, which stood as the game-winner. In February, Ersson has allowed 17 goals on 186 shots en route to a 4-2-1 over seven games. He has had a heavy workload since becoming the Flyers' No. 1 netminder, and he's performed remarkably well for someone who only had 10 starts and 12 games played in the NHL before this season.